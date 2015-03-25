Egypt FA to meet over Ghana loss; Bradley's future likely to be considered

The Egyptian Football Association says its board will meet on Monday to "discuss" the 6-1 loss to Ghana in the first leg of their World Cup playoff, a surprisingly one-sided defeat which has put American coach Bob Bradley's future in doubt.

The EFA is unlikely to make a formal decision over Bradley's immediate role for the second leg on Nov. 19 until that meeting despite reports saying he has been asked to step aside for the game.

Much of Egypt's progress under Bradley over the last two years was undone in Tuesday's hammering in Kumasi, which left Egypt on the brink of extending its World Cup drought to 24 years.