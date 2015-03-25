Egypt beats Zimbabwe 4-2 to move closer to World Cup playoffs, Cameroon slips up

Egypt is a win away from a place in Africa's final playoffs for the World Cup after beating Zimbabwe 4-2 on Sunday to maintain its perfect record in qualifying.

Former U.S. coach Bob Bradley's team can win its group with a victory over Mozambique next weekend, setting up a final two-legged series to advances to the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Mohamed Salah's hat trick in Harare helped Egypt to its fourth straight win in Group G, leaving the Egyptians as the only team with a perfect record out of Africa's remaining 40 hopefuls. Egypt is five points ahead of Guinea with two games to go and closer to a long-awaited return to the World Cup.

Guinea beat Mozambique 6-1 on a hat trick from France-based striker Sadio Diallo, but must win at home against Zimbabwe next to prevent Egypt getting to the playoffs with a game to spare.

In Group I, Cameroon slipped with a 2-0 loss at last-place Togo to allow Libya back into contention. Cameroon and Libya both have six points after four of six games. It was new Cameroon coach Volker Finke's first game in charge, although he was missing injured striker Samuel Eto'o.

Mali needed a 77th-minute equalizer by Mahamadou Ndiaye for a 1-1 draw at home with Rwanda, giving Algeria a two-point lead and the impetus at the top of Group H after its 3-1 win in Benin.

African Cup of Nations finalist Burkina Faso won 1-0 in Niger.

Africa goes straight to its next-to-last round of group qualifiers next week with Ethiopia, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Libya and Senegal in position for places in the decisive playoffs.

South Africa, Ghana, African Cup semifinalist Mali and four-time continental champion Cameroon are in danger of missing out.