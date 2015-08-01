Edin Dzeko agrees to personal terms with Roma

Edin Dzeko has agreed personal terms with Roma, despite the Serie A side being yet to settle on a transfer fee with Manchester City.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina striker, who has won two Premier League titles in four seasons with City, started just 11 Premier League games last season and Manuel Pellegrini admitted earlier last week that the player's future could lie away from the Etihad Staduim.

City are reportedly keen to recoup around £25million ($39 million) for the striker they paid £27million ($42 million) to Wolfsburg for in January 2011.

This summer, City have committed as much as £49m ($76 million) to signing Raheem Sterling from Liverpool, while January arrival Wilfred Bony is ready to start his first full season at the club.

But with Stevan Jovetic set to join Inter on loan, Dzeko's departure would leave City with just Bony and Sergio Aguero as recognised centre forwards at the club.

Roma have already raided the Premier League once this week to sign Arenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on loan.