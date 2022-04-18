Eddie George angling for shot at alma mater Ohio State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eddie George’s aggressive style earned him a Heisman Trophy and later, more than 10,000 career rushing yards in the NFL.

Fast-forward a couple of decades, and George is still just as aggressive, but now for scheduling instead of scampering.

Entering his second season as head coach of HBCU Tennessee State, George is seeking to add NCAA blue blood Ohio State to the Tigers’ future schedule.

Though George’s aspiration might seem like a death wish, anyone familiar with the 48-year-old head coach shouldn’t be surprised.

TSU concluded George’s first campaign by visiting SEC power Mississippi State, and the Tigers will open the 2023 campaign by visiting South Bend, much to the chagrin of former Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn.

After that, it’ll be a date with the Buckeyes — at least, if George has his way.

"I think that would be a wonderful thing if I could come back in the stadium where I played here and to coach now," said George via Cleveland.com.

In four years as a Buckeye, George accumulated more hardware than an estate sale, including a Heisman Trophy and Doak Walker Award. His number 27 is retired by Ohio State, and he still ranks fourth all-time amongst the school’s career rushing leaders.

DWAYNE HASKINS DEATH: NJ MAYOR REMEMBERS NFL QB AS ‘HOMETOWN HERO’

George has since traded a helmet for a headset, and for now, can only dream of a homecoming in Columbus since the Buckeyes schedule doesn’t have an open spot until 2026. After that, who knows?

"To grace the sidelines of Ohio Stadium as a coach would be phenomenal," George said, via the outlet. "I think it will be a great thing for the fans to see. So if we can ever work that out, it will be awesome."

What likely wouldn’t be awesome for Tennessee State fans would be the final score of a tilt with the Buckeyes, but George doesn’t seem too concerned about that.

"If we want to be the best, we have to play the best, and we have to get trained and beat by the best."

If you followed George’s career, you’re probably not shocked that he wants to face off against the Buckeyes. He’s always been more likely to run through a challenge than away from one.

