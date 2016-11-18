Expand / Collapse search
November 18, 2016

Eaves caps Stars' 3-goal 1st period in win over Avalanche

By | Associated Press
    Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the third period

    Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov (1) cannot stop a shot by Dallas Stars' Brett Ritchie (not shown), allowing the goal, as Dallas Stars left wing Antoine Roussel (21) and Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) look on during the first period

    Dallas Stars left wing Lauri Korpikoski (38) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) chase the puck during the first period

DALLAS – Patrick Eaves capped Dallas' three-goal first period and the Stars held off the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Thursday night.

Johnny Oduya and Brett Ritchie also scored in the first for Dallas, and Kari Lehtonen finished with 34 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Mikhail Grigorenko also scored for the Avalanche, who nearly rallied after trailing 3-0 after the first. Semyon Varlamov stopped 19 shots and snapped an 11-game winning streak against the Stars.

Lehtonen stopped MacKinnon on a breakaway midway through the second period and again on a rebound with 10 minutes left in the game.