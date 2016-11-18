Eaves caps Stars' 3-goal 1st period in win over Avalanche

next Image 1 of 3

Patrick Eaves capped Dallas' three-goal first period and the Stars held off the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Thursday night.

Johnny Oduya and Brett Ritchie also scored in the first for Dallas, and Kari Lehtonen finished with 34 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Mikhail Grigorenko also scored for the Avalanche, who nearly rallied after trailing 3-0 after the first. Semyon Varlamov stopped 19 shots and snapped an 11-game winning streak against the Stars.

Lehtonen stopped MacKinnon on a breakaway midway through the second period and again on a rebound with 10 minutes left in the game.