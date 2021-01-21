Eagles to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as their new head coach: reports

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly found their new head coach.

According to multiple reports, former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni will take over as the man in charge in Philadelphia, and he will be asked to try and help restore quarterback Carson Wentz’s career.

Sirianni, 39, worked under Colts head coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis for the last three years. He’s been in the NFL since 2009 and also spent time as an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers.

Sirianni will have big shoes to fill as the successor to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who led the team to their first-ever Super Bowl title three years ago. Sirianni has previous experience working with Colts quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and most recently Philip Rivers.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career in Kansas City as the team’s offensive quality control coach in 2009. During his four seasons with the Chiefs, he also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach, as well as a wide receivers coach.

From 2013 to 2017, Sirianni held those same positions with the Chargers. He joined the Colts as the team’s offensive coordinator when Reich left the Eagles to take over as head coach of Indianapolis in 2018.

In two of the three seasons as the Colts offensive coordinator, the Colts finished in the top 10 in points and yards. During his first year as OC, Sirianni was in a charge of an offense led by Luck, and when the team had a down season with Brissett under center -- after Luck unexpectedly retired -- the Colts once again had a high-powered offense in 2020 with Rivers at the helm.