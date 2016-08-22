Eagles sign linebacker Stephen Tulloch

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Eagles have signed veteran middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch.

Coach Doug Pederson says Tulloch is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia on Monday night and will compete with Jordan Hicks for a starting job. The 31-year-old Tulloch is familiar with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He played for him in Tennessee and Detroit.

Tulloch has started at least 15 games in five of the past six seasons.

The Eagles lost rookie linebacker Joe Walker for the season because of a torn ACL.

