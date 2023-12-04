Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles sign All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard to one-year deal: reports

Leonard was surprisingly released by the Indianapolis Colts last month

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles have added more firepower to their defense, as they’ve reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Monday. 

Leonard was released by the Indianapolis Colts in a move he called "shocking" last month. He has since been on visits to teams, and one of them was the Eagles. 

The other team was the Dallas Cowboys, which the Eagles have on their schedule for Week 14. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shaq Leonard vs Carolina

Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts during the Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Leonard’s release comes as his role with the team diminished due to the lack of explosiveness and production the Colts saw this season. He underwent two back surgeries in 2022 to address nerve issues, which were impacting his lower body. 

As he continued to recover this season, Leonard saw his playing time slip more and more by the week. He played 70% of defensive snaps in nine games this season, which is by far his lowest mark. The next closest was 93% in 2020. 

FROM OUTKICK: NFL WEEK 14 OPENING LINES INCLUDING BILLS-CHIEFS, EAGLES-COWBOYS

The 28-year-old Leonard has 65 tackles, two for loss, in nine games this season. 

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles utilize Leonard on its defense, which is filled with playmakers. Philadelphia has Zach Cunningham, Nicholas Morrow, Haason Reddick and others at linebacker, all of whom have played well this season. 

Shaquille Leonard stands on the field

Shaquille Leonard of the Colts on the field before the Houston Texans game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Whether Leonard will slot right in this Sunday in a crucial NFC East matchup is yet to be known, but head coach Nick Sirianni may want to get him in as fast as possible. 

The Eagles were dominated by the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday, 42-19, where their defense allowed numerous big plays in the middle of the field. 

So Philadelphia will hope adding Leonard, who has had a knack for game-changing plays over his six NFL seasons, can provide a spark at the second level much as he did with the Colts prior to this year, serving as a team captain. 

Shaq Leonard on field

Shaquille Leonard has 65 tackles, two for loss, in nine games this season. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leonard’s accolades in the NFL also include the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, making first-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020 and 2021, and earning three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2019-2021. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.