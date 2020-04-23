Eagles select Jalen Reagor with No. 21 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Reagor, the former TCU wide receiver, with the No. 21 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Reagor spent three years at TCU before making himself eligible for the draft. At the NFL Combine, he was listed at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds with 31 3/8-inch arms, and 9 1/2-inch hands. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash.

Jalen, the son of former eight-year NFL veteran Montae Reagor, was a four-star recruit who won Big 12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year and led the Horned Frogs with 33 receptions, 576 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

During the 2018 season, Reagor was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and TCU. He started in 11 of 13 games and led the team with 72 receptions, 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns.

As a junior, he was a second-team all-conference selection as a receiver. He led TCU with 43 receptions, 611 yards, and five touchdowns in 12 starts. He also succeeded as a return specialist, returning five kick returns for 72 yards, a 14.4 average, and 15 punt returns for 312 yards, a 20.8 average, with two touchdowns.

Reagor will step into Philadelphia and have a chance to make an immediate impact. The Eagles didn’t have much going from their wide receiver position, so Reagor will be asked to contribute from day one.