Bills' Josh Allen reveals stern message he received from ref after complaining about questionable no-call

NFL officials missed a blatant holding penalty in the wild-card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked to score on third down and ended up taking a sack because his receivers were covered. However, a replay showed that Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II was holding onto Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid during the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While NFL fans let their opinions fly on social media, head referee Bill Vinovich was seen going over to the Bills’ bench to talk to Allen. It occurred right after the penalty was missed.

"I wasn’t happy with what was going on, and I was yelling a little bit, and he said, ‘Don’t be yelling.’ So my bad. Sorry," Allen said of the interaction after the game, via Pro Football Talk.

Luckily, the missed call did not affect the game too much.

COMMANDERS' JAYDEN DANIELS BLEEDS AFTER SUFFERING GASH BELOW EYE VS BUCS

Allen was 20-of-26 with 272 yards and two touchdown passes. James Cook ran for 120 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo won the game, 31-7.

"I don’t think there was one certain thing over another. We just wanted to come out and execute well," Allen said. "At the end of the day, we just wanted to come out and play our best football, and I feel like we did that today."

Buffalo has advanced to the divisional round for the fifth straight season. The Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup between two NFL MVP favorites – Allen and Lamar Jackson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is what everyone’s been waiting for, right?" Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "So it’ll be a nice week and everyone will be looking forward to it, and they’re a great football team. I mean they handled us pretty good the first go around, and they’re certainly playing well."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.