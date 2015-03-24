Eagles release veteran wide receiver Jason Avant

The Philadelphia Eagles have released wide receiver Jason Avant.

The Eagles cut ties with Avant on Tuesday. He played his first eight NFL seasons in Philadelphia and ranks 11th in team history with 297 receptions for 3,646 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2006 from the University of Michigan. In 2010, Avant was chosen by his teammates as the Ed Block Courage Award recipient in recognition of the adversity he overcame in his youth.

The Eagles re-signed free agent wide receivers Jeremy Maclin and Riley Cooper last week. Their return made Avant more expendable.

Avant had 38 receptions for 447 yards and two touchdowns last season. He had a career-high 53 catches in 2012.