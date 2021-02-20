Eagles release veteran receiver DeSean Jackson after second stint

The Philadelphia Eagles have released veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson after two seasons marred by injuries, the team announced Friday.

The Eagles made the announcement official on Twitter shortly after Jackson posted a message to his Instagram stories saying, "Looking forward to my next chapter."

"The best Deep threat in NFL history!! Coming to a city near you!!" he said in another post. "Philadelphia it’s always Love."

Jackson was in his second stint with the Eagles. He was previously drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2008 draft, playing for six seasons before he was released and eventually signed by the Washington Football Team.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Jackson made his return to Philadelphia after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a stellar start to the season but it came to a quick end when he suffered a core muscle injury and had to undergo surgery.

He returned in 2020 but suffered a number of injuries that saw him miss 11 games.

Jackson has recorded the most 60-yards-plus touchdowns in NFL history and ranks sixth all-time in yards per reception, according to ESPN.

He has totaled 10,656 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns in 13 seasons.

With the release of Jackson, the Eagles cleared nearly $6 million in cap space.