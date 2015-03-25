Expand / Collapse search
Eagles QB Michael Vick throws, jogs, but doesn't practice in Philadelphia's team drills

    Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles (9) stiff-arms New York Giants' Mathias Kiwanuka (94) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (The Associated Press)

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (7) walks back onto the field of play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (The Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA – Michael Vick says his injured left hamstring feels better and he threw and jogged on Tuesday, though he didn't participate in team drills during practice.

Vick left late in the second quarter of Philadelphia's 36-21 win at the New York Giants on Sunday. Nick Foles came in and threw two touchdowns. It's uncertain who will start when the Eagles (2-3) visit Tampa Bay (0-4) this week.

Vick was encouraged that he was on the field two days after the injury and says he's surprised he threw the ball with velocity. He says "there wasn't too much I couldn't do."

It's possible the Eagles won't make a decision until shortly before kickoff.

