Eagles put Maclin on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on injured reserve Tuesday.

Maclin suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during practice on Saturday.

In 15 games last season, the 25-year-old caught 69 passes for 857 yards and seven touchdowns.

Maclin was entering the final season of the five-year contract he signed in 2009, when Philadelphia took the former Missouri standout with the 19th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Riley Cooper's role is expected to increase due to Maclin's injury. Also on Tuesday, Philadelphia signed wide receiver Nick Miller.