Eagles player's wife rants about 'BS' she receives on social media: 'Honestly sickening'

It's been a rough go for the Philadelphia Eagles recently, and their fans aren't happy.

The Birds are coming off back-to-back blowout losses: a 33-13 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, and a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC title game rematch.

Suddenly, they look human, and Eagles fans are in full-blown panic mode, and they're letting their anger be known.

However, some social media users have taken their emotions to not just the players on the team, but their wives.

Cornerback Darius Slay's wife, Jenn, received a post that read, "Your husband and his team suck tonight. F--- you."

That prompted a mini rant from Mrs. Slay, but perhaps a necessary one.

"Lemme just get this out the way!! IDGAF what you gotta say but stop acting like I’m on the field," she replied. "Like…I don’t understand. Leave me tf alone. Y’all be weird. I NEVER entertain this BS but enough is enough. Sh-t"

"Real s--- … the amount of negativety [sic] I get is honestly sickening. I be tryna be so positive on this app and spread so much love for me to get so much hate. S--- makes no sense! It’s sad honestly!!! Smh," she said in a separate post.

A user replied to her saying to just block those users, and she seemed to be taking that advice, joking that she's had "growth" on social media.

"My block list gotta be the longesttttt. fxkers! Growth cause I used to be cussin MF out!" she posted on Tuesday.

It's the first time this season the Eagles have lost back-to-back games after starting 10-1, but they do still lead the NFC East by a game.

Philly is back in action on Monday night when they travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks. The Birds have not lost three-straight games since Weeks 2-4 in 2021.

