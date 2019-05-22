Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson donates $500G to Kilgore College for new athletic facility

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson announced Wednesday he was donating $500,000 to Kilgore College for the construction of “The Lane” athletic facility.

Johnson played quarterback and tight end at Kilgore in Texas for one season in 2008 before he transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where he played tight end, defensive end and offensive tackle.

“I wanted to give back to one of the places that was pivotal for helping with my success,” Johnson said in the school’s press release.

It’s unclear when construction of the facility will start but the college hopes it will be built by 2020.

“I'm finally in a place where I can make these things a reality and inspire the next generation to chase their dreams,” Johnson said. “It truly is an underdog story – coming from small town East Texas to a JUCO to making it in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl."

He said he wants to show student athletes they can accomplish anything.

"The only ones who are going to stop them are themselves and people who are trying to diminish their confidence," he said. "I am excited for the future of Kilgore College athletics and look forward to watching this program compete for championships.”

The complex is expected to have a weight room, according to the college. All sports programs will be able to use the facility.