Eagles' Josh Sweat underwent emergency procedure to address 'life-threatening situation': report

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play in Sunday’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sweat was listed on the injury report with an illness and came into the game listed as questionable. He did not practice the entire week, and the Eagles deactivated him before the game.

Before the game Sunday, the NFL Network reported there was something much more serious going on with Sweat than previously thought.

Sweat reportedly underwent an emergency medical procedure to address a "life-threatening situation" Tuesday, and the Eagles and their medical team "did everything possible" to try and get Sweat ready to play the Buccaneers, according to the report. It was determined Sweat would sit out.

Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said earlier in the week that Sweat had been suffering some abdominal pain. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the issue was not a ruptured appendix.

Sweat’s become a key member of the Eagles’ defense over the last two seasons, signing a 3-year, $40 million contract extension earlier this season. In 2021, he played in 16 games and started 13 of them, recording 7.5 sacks along with 45 total tackles. Sweat’s absence will be a big loss for the Eagles as the team gets set to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Philadelphia’s defense was ranked 18th in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed this season. Sweat had six tackles and a QB hit in the team’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay earlier this season.