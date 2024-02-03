Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Eagles' Jason Kelce on Taylor Swift frenzy at NFL games: 'Would probably be foolish not to show her'

Swift is expected to be at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce spoke glowingly about Taylor Swift on Friday as he’s received a firsthand look at the blossoming relationship between the pop star and his brother, Travis.

Kelce was at Camping World Stadium for the Pro Bowl Games and spoke to Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV about Swift and all the attention she’s received over the last five months since she showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to support the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Jason Kelce with a shirt on

Jason Kelce looks on from the sideline after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

"The attention is there because the audience wants to see it," the Eagles lineman told the station. "If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it. I know that. So, I think that she’s a world star. 

"She’s the quintessential artist right now in the world. Singer-songwriter, immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and show a role model for all the young girls out there."

Taylor Swift in a sparkly bodysuit sings on stage during the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has inspired thousands of ornaments to celebrate the holidays in Swiftie style this year.  (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

All eyes will first be on Swift to see whether she makes it in time to get to Las Vegas from Japan to watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift will be on the Asia-Australia leg of her tour. She will have to finish up her Tokyo show and fly to Las Vegas for the game.

Taylor Swift celebrates

Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, and Taylor Swift react during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

After that, it’ll be Travis Kelce taking the field in hopes of winning another Super Bowl title.

