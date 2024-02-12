Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Eagles' Fletcher Cox calls out 49ers' Deebo Samuel after Super Bowl loss

Samuel finished with 3 catches for 33 yards in a loss

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox trolled San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel on Sunday night after the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22.

Cox fired off a few messages aimed at Samuel on his Instagram Stories.

Deebo Samuel misses out

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, #19, in the 49ers' end zone in Super Bowl LVIII, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Keep the Eagles out cho mouth Boe," Cox wrote, tagging Samuel in one of the Stories.

"I still got some you ain’t got. Ya!! I be holding this one in son!!!!!," he added.

Cox and the Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game last year but also went on to lose to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. Cox already has a Super Bowl ring on his resume, when he helped the Eagles top the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Fletcher Cox vs Buccaneers

Fletcher Cox, #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on from the field during an NFL Wild Card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Samuel was asked about whether the 49ers and Eagles had a budding rivalry earlier in the week.

"I consider rivalries close games. We ain’t going to talk about that no more. That’s over with," he said.

Samuel was likely referring to the most recent Eagles-Niners matchup. During a regular season game in December, San Francisco got revenge en route to a 42-19 win over Philly. Samuel scored two receiving touchdowns and rushed for another score during the game.

Deebo Samuel catches

Deebo Samuel, #19 of the San Francisco 49ers, warms up prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Samuel had three catches for 33 yards. He appeared to play through a hamstring issue.

The Chiefs topped the 49ers in overtime.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.