Eagles' Fletcher Cox calls out 49ers' Deebo Samuel after Super Bowl loss

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox trolled San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel on Sunday night after the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22.

Cox fired off a few messages aimed at Samuel on his Instagram Stories.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Keep the Eagles out cho mouth Boe," Cox wrote, tagging Samuel in one of the Stories.

"I still got some you ain’t got. Ya!! I be holding this one in son!!!!!," he added.

Cox and the Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game last year but also went on to lose to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. Cox already has a Super Bowl ring on his resume, when he helped the Eagles top the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Samuel was asked about whether the 49ers and Eagles had a budding rivalry earlier in the week.

CHIEFS' MECOLE HARDMAN ADMITS HE 'BLACKED OUT' DURING TOUCHDOWN TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVIII

"I consider rivalries close games. We ain’t going to talk about that no more. That’s over with," he said.

Samuel was likely referring to the most recent Eagles-Niners matchup. During a regular season game in December, San Francisco got revenge en route to a 42-19 win over Philly. Samuel scored two receiving touchdowns and rushed for another score during the game.

On Sunday, Samuel had three catches for 33 yards. He appeared to play through a hamstring issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs topped the 49ers in overtime.