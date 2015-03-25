Eagles evaluating spots on defense going into 2nd preseason game

With the regular season less than a month away, the Philadelphia Eagles have other roster spots to decide on besides starting quarterback.

Including on their defense.

On Tuesday, coach Chip Kelly put his team through an extensive walk-through before Thursday night's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Running with the first team were four different players than the ones who started in the preseason opener against New England.

And more changes could be coming before the team opens the regular season against the Washington Redskins.

"We're still evaluating everyone," defensive coordinator Billy Davis said. "That's what the (preseason) games are for, we're looking at everyone."

There are starting spots open on the defensive line and in the secondary.