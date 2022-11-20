Eagles escape another upset as Jalen Hurts' late touchdown beats Colts

The Indianapolis Colts had control of the lead over the Philadelphia Eagles all game until late in the fourth quarter when Jalen Hurts’ seven-yard rush won it for them, 17-16, to avoid their second straight loss.

The Colts had enough time to get down the field and have a field goal win it at the buzzer. But the Eagles’ defense got it done, turning the Colts over on downs and Hurts knelt out the victory.

But it was hard for Hurts to do anything against this Indy team that has been rejuvenated it seems with Jeff Saturday as head coach. Even for their first points of the game, the Eagles kicked a field goal after needing 15 plays to go 54 yards, killing 7:08 off the clock, to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

Indy got on the board early in this one, as Jonathan Taylor found the end zone on a one-yard rush on the opening drive of the ballgame. He’s been better of late, rushing for over 100 yards last week with a touchdown, and he had 84 yards on 22 carries against the Eagles.

What felt like a big turning point in the game, however, was when Yannick Ngakoue got to Hurts on the very first play of the second half and stripped him of the ball, which the Colts recovered. Though only a field goal came out of it, the 13-3 lead felt substantial because Philly was having trouble moving the ball as they normally have this season.

With hindsight 20-20, though, the big turning point in the game was actually the missed 50-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin in the third quarter that would’ve put the Colts up 16-3. Instead, the Eagles used the solid field position to go just five plays, capping a touchdown drive with Quez Watkins’ 22-yard score.

But there was more wild play in the fourth quarter, as the Colts fumbled on the ensuing drive just to see the Eagles do it three plays later. It was the team’s star offensive players, too, as Taylor and A.J. Brown were the culprits.

McLaughlin would later knock in a 37-yard field to make the Eagles have to score a touchdown, but Saturday likely wanted six points when he saw his Colts get down to the Eagles’ five-yard line for first and goal. But the Eagles stuffed Taylor, had great coverage for a Ryan incompletion, and then sacked Ryan for a loss of 14 yards.

The Colts had their opportunities, but the Eagles weren’t looking to start their first losing streak of the season after being upset by the Washington Commanders last week.

For the Eagles, Hurts finished with 190 yards through the air on 18 of 25, while rushing for 86 yards on 16 carries. DeVonta Smith was his favorite target, hauling in six of his nine targets for 78 yards. Brown had five catches for 60 yards as well.

Ryan would go 23 of 32 for 213 yards but no touchdowns thrown. Michael Pittman Jr. gained 75 yards on six catches, while Parris Campbell had 67 yards on five receptions.

Escaping this one, the Eagles head back home next week to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Saturday and his Colts will look to get the losing taste out of their mouths next Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.