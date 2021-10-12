Eagles' Dallas Goedert placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert may miss Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia announced that its starting tight end was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Goedert is the second Eagles player on the list, along with guard Sua Opeta.

Goedert was listed on Monday’s injury report with an illness.

If Goedert does indeed miss the team’s game against Tom Brady and the Bucs, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be without one of his favorite targets through the first five games of the NFL season.

Goedert has 15 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks sixth among all NFL tight ends in yards after the catch (813) and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns (14) since he was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.