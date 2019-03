Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Trent Cole is having hand surgery, coach Chip Kelly announced Wednesday.

Cole has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Washington. He reportedly fractured a bone in his hand in Sunday night's home loss to Dallas that dropped the Eagles one game behind the Cowboys for the NFC East lead.

The 32-year-old Cole has registered 6 1/2 sacks and forced three fumbles in 14 games this season.