Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson flips off Commanders fans after ejection

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had one last parting gift for Washington Commanders fans at Northwest Stadium on Sunday: two middle fingers.

Gardner-Johnson received a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second half and was kicked out of the game. He appeared to get into a scuffle with Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown and was pushed in the helmet. Gardner-Johnson still received the penalty.

He responded to the incident on X.

"Respectfully got kicked out for nothing, I play with passion and fire!! Guys was chirping all day what u expect !!" he wrote.

The safety had three interceptions, a forced fumble and 57 total tackles for the Eagles this season coming into the game against the Commanders.

He added another interception to his total against Washington.

Losing Gardner-Johnson may have been as detrimental to the Eagles’ defense as losing Jalen Hurts was to the offense. Philadelphia led by 10 points when Gardner-Johnson was ejected and scored another three when they got the ball back after a fumble.

Jayden Daniels threw three of his five touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. The Commanders scored 22 points in the final frame and stunned the Eagles, 36-33.

"We didn't do enough," Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said. "We left a lot of plays out there, including myself."

The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.