Eagles' 363-pound lineman pukes several times at first practice of training camp: reports

It's not easy being a big man in scorching heat – just ask Mekhi Becton.

The 363-pound offensive lineman was at the Philadelphia Eagles' first practice of training camp, and he could hardly hold himself together.

Becton, who has been criticized for his weight since being drafted 11th overall in 2020, reportedly puked at least four times on Wednesday.

Another report said Becton "heaved" at least 10 times.

But, it didn't end Becton's day, as he apparently was right back on the field just a play or two later.

The weather in the northeast has cooled down a bit as opposed to recent weeks, but the humidity is still through the roof.

Becton played in just one game in 2021 and then missed the entire 2022 season. He was a regular this past season, though, playing in 16 games.

He was originally drafted as a left tackle, but moved to the right side ahead of the 2022 season – which he missed following a training camp injury.

Becton joined the Eagles during the offseason, after the New York Jets never gave him a fifth-year option.

Gang Green selected him as the fourth offensive lineman taken in that draft, behind Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs and Jedrick Wills.

Becton received Pro Football Focus grades of 60.7 in pass-blocking and 56.3 while blocking the run – those numbers were 76.0 and 73.9, respectively, in his rookie season.

For now, the 6-foot-7 behemoth figures to back up Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata on the right side of Philly's offensive line.

The Birds started off strong last year following an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, but the walls caved in on them rapidly, losing six of their final seven games, including the NFC wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It led to speculation that coach Nick Sirianni would be fired, but the Eagles decided to retain him and extend both DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, despite rumors of tension in the locker room, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

