EA Sports reveals UFC 4 cover athletes to be two of sport's top fighters

EA Sports revealed the cover athletes for UFC 4 ahead of the company’s UFC 251 event, which is set to take place Saturday night on the so-called “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

Jorge Masvidal and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be on the cover of the latest installment of the MMA video game.

Past cover athletes include Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor. The Irishman is the only two-time cover athlete.

JORGE MASVIDAL DEFENDS GOYA FOODS AMID CEO BACKLASH: COMPANY'S ACTIONS 'SPEAK LOUDER THAN THE #WOKE MOB'

The trailer for the game was also released.

Boxing superstars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will also be a part of the game.

UFC 4 will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Aug. 14.

NO LONGER DANA WHITE'S DREAM, UFC'S FIGHT ISLAND IS REAL

Masvidal is a rising star in the UFC. He is coming off wins against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. He faces Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship at UFC 251.

“MMA is more than about the belt. It’s about who you are as a person and the determination that drives a fighter to go from unknown to selling out arenas all over the world,” he said in a news release. “I grew up backyard fighting so it’s exciting for me to see that style of fighting come to UFC 4 where players can bring out their Gamebred mentality.”

Adesanya is undefeated in his martial arts career. He picked up a win at UFC 248 against Yoel Romero. In 2019, he defeated Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum and Anderson Silva.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am the face of the new wave of UFC fighters, so it feels right to represent the sport on this new generation UFC game,” Adesanya said in a news release. “I look forward to my fans playing as me as much as I have enjoyed playing as myself.”