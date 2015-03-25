Dynamo's late surge dooms D.C.

D.C. United's struggles in Houston continued on Saturday as the club dropped a 2-0 decision to the Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium, continuing a run of futility.

Both goals came in the final 10 minutes with a James Riley own goal accounting for the opening tally, while Ricardo Clark sealed the win with a goal in the 89th minute, dropping United to 0-8-1 in Houston.

Clark created the first big moment of the game in the 39th minute when he was brought down just after entering the penalty area by United's Chris Korb.

Brad Davis stepped to the spot but his effort was poor, allowing goalkeeper Bill Hamid to parry the shot.

It was a big chance missed for Davis, but his corner kick in the 44th nearly led to the opening goal as Will Bruin's header was cleared off the line by Korb.

Chris Pontius had the best chance for the visitors, but his free kick clipped the top of the crossbar.

Houston turned up the pressure a bit as the second half wore on, and another corner kick from Davis led to the first goal as his cross was played to the back post, where Riley got up and redirected the ball into his own net.

Warren Creavalle came on as a substitute for the Dynamo and made a strong contribution as he got to the end line in the 89th minute and picked out Clark at the near post, allowing him to hammer a shot past Hamid from six yards.

The win stretched Houston's home unbeaten run to 26 games in league play.