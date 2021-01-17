Dwyane Wade spots noticeable difference in James Harden amid Nets debut

James Harden had a historic debut with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night and former NBA star Dwyane Wade noticed something different about the three-time scoring champion.

Wade tweeted a picture of Harden coming out of the Nets’ locker room for their game against the Orlando Magic. He noticed there was one distinct difference between the photo he posted and what he saw as Harden's days with the Houston Rockets were dwindling.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Let’s talk about this narrative: James Harden looks happy and there’s no price tag for that feeling. Could he have handle things better. YES! but couldn’t we all. Im happy for this black man," Wade tweeted.

Harden finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists as Brooklyn beat the Orlando Magic, 122-115. Harden became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in his debut with a new team.

JAMES HARDEN MAKES NBA HISTORY IN NETS DEBUT

In 40 minutes, Harden was 8-for-18 from the field and 3-for-10 from 3-point range. He was 13-for-15 from the free-throw line with nine turnovers. He had four steals.

Brooklyn picked up its seventh win over the season, improving to 7-6. Orlando fell to 6-6.

The Nets played without Kyrie Irving. Harden said after the game the team is going to be "scary."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The sooner we can be on the court together, it's going to be scary hours," he told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.