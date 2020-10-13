Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Dustin Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, withdraws from CJ Cup

'Obviously, I am very disappointed...but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible,' Johnson says

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

PGA Tour golfer Dustin Johnson, the No.1 player in the world, tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing him to withdraw from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek on Tuesday.

The PGA Tour released a statement saying that Johnson told officials that he was dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, and he was given a test that came back positive.

CRISTIANO RONALDO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 DAYS AFTER PORTUGAL, FRANCE MATCH ENDS IN DRAW

Johnson, the reigning PGA Tour player of the year, has not played since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open last month.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the tour's medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Since the PGA Tour resumed June 18, Johnson is the 11th player to test positive for the coronavirus. Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols on the PGA Tour, Johnson is to self-isolate for 10 days before he can return. That would leave open the possibility of Johnson playing next week in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova