Dupont sacked by Brest

Brest has fired manager Alex Dupont with the club sitting in 18th place in Ligue 1 with five matches to play.

Club president Michel Guyot made the announcement and said that sporting director and former player Corentin Martins would take over on an interim basis until a permanent replacement can be found at the end of the season.

"Alex will always be the coach who brought Brest back up to Ligue 1," said Guyot. "I'm parting ways with a good friend. Like any human being, I have a heart, and I'm going to go home and lock myself away for a while because this has been a terribly hard decision to make. I know what Alex Dupont represents for the city of Brest."

Dupont helped guide Brest to the top flight for the first time since the 1990-91 season, but has watched his team win just three of its last 14 games to sit one point from safety.

Dupont's first match in charge of the club will come Sunday at last-place Auxerre.