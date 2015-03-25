Dunn, White Sox down O's to avoid sweep

Adam Dunn hit a two-run home run as the Chicago White Sox avoided a four-game sweep with a 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Alejandro De Aza and Dayan Viciedo each drove in a run for the White Sox, who finished a 10-game road trip by winning their only game of the swing. Andre Rienzo (2-1) gave up just one run on four hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win.

"Nobody likes losing so I don't know if it takes anything off your back because our record still stink," said Chicago manager Robin Ventura. "You just go and play for today and do the things you need to do to win games."

Adam Jones hit a solo home run and Ryan Flaherty drove in a run for the Orioles, who had won five of seven coming in and fell two games back of Tampa Bay for the final wild card spot in the American League after the Rays defeated Seattle on Sunday.

"We created opportunites today," said Jones. "We just couldn't get anything going when we had those opportunities to score."

Bud Norris (4-2) was tagged for all four runs on nine hits with a walk and six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Chicago scored a run in the second as Conor Gillaspie singled with one out and Viciedo followed with a double to plate Gillaspie and it was 2-0 in the fourth after De Aza's single scored Jeff Keppinger, who led off the frame with a double.

Jones led off the bottom of the fourth with his 31st home run of the season, but Chicago answered in the fifth as Dunn matched with his 31st homer of the season, a two-run shot to right, for a 4-1 lead.

In the ninth with Addison Reed on the mound, the Orioles put their first three men on base and made it a two-run game after Flaherty hit into a fielder's choice that saw Alexi Casilla forced out at second.

Reed, though, was able to escape the jam as he induced a pop foul from Brian Roberts that was caught by Leury Garcia, who then tossed the ball over to first base for the force out as Chris Dickerson, who was put in as a pinch- runner for Flaherty, was running on the pitch and well past second when the ball was caught.

Reed notched his 37th save of the season.

Game Notes

The Orioles won the season series, 4-3 ... Baltimore hosts the Yankees for four games starting on Monday ... Chicago starts a three-game set with Detroit on Monday.