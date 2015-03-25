Duke's Kelly out indefinitely with right foot injury

Top-ranked Duke suffered a big blow Wednesday, as word came out that senior forward Ryan Kelly is sidelined indefinitely with a right foot injury.

Kelly suffered the injury late in the first half of Duke's 68-40 rout of Clemson on Tuesday. No timetable was set for his return.

In the process, Duke (15-0) lost one of its most important players, a veteran wing shooter who averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season. Kelly was making 52 percent of his long-range shots and scored in double figures in 13 of Duke's 15 games.

"We feel very badly for Ryan," Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "He is playing the best basketball of his career and this is a tough setback for him. We're hoping for a good recovery and we are optimistic about his return."

Kelly was especially playing his best basketball lately, averaging 14.4 points per game and shooting 67.7 percent from 3-point range over his last nine games.