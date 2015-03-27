Duke still No. 1; Mizzou and Cincinnati fall out of top 10

Duke held on to the top spot in the latest men's Associated Press college basketball poll, while Missouri and Cincinnati both fell out of the top 10 after close losses to non-ranked opponents.

The Blue Devils are again a near-unanimous selection, receiving 63 first-place votes and a total of 1,623 points from a nationwide media panel.

Michigan remained in second place by receiving the remaining two first-place votes. Arizona, Louisville, Indiana and Kansas each stayed put at third through sixth.

Syracuse jumped ahead two spots to seventh by rebounding from its lone loss of the season with a 57-36 victory over Alcorn State. Ohio State and Minnesota each moved up two spots to follow the Orange at eighth and ninth.

Gonzaga rounds out the top 10 after jumping ahead three spots.

The second 10 consists of Illinois, Missouri, Florida, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Creighton, Butler, Michigan State, San Diego State and New Mexico. Missouri fell five spots with a 97-94 defeat at the hands of UNLV, while Cincinnati dropped six spaces with a 55-54 loss to New Mexico, which allowed the Lobos to jump back into the rankings.

Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh and Kansas State are the last five teams ranked this week.