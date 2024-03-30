Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Duke Blue Devils

Duke star Jared McCain dismisses nail-painting criticism, announces NIL deal with beauty brand

'I'm just gonna be myself and do what I think looks nice'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Duke Blue Devils are in the Elite Eight, and Jared McCain has played a huge role.

In the Round of 32, he went 8-for-11 from 3-point range en route to a 30-point performance. It was a record for most threes by a Blue Devil in tournament history.

During the Blue Devils' run, he scored an NIL deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jared McCain smiling after three

Jared McCain of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half against the James Madison Dukes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Barclays Center March 24, 2024, in New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Basketball fans have noticed McCain paints his nails, which have been painted Duke blue and white for the tournament.

His fashion statement led to McCain signing a deal with beauty brand Sally Hansen. 

McCain announced the deal in a recent TikTok post while painting his nails, calling it "self-care time."

"I'm sorry if that offends any of you guys," he said.

"There's really no crazy reason to it. It helps me not bite my nails. I went to a salon one time, and I decided to pick out a color. And I thought it looked nice.

"I know a lot of people disagree. You don't like it. But I'm just gonna be myself and do what I think looks nice."

Jared McCain shrugs

Jared McCain of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the first half against the James Madison Dukes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Barclays Center March 24, 2024, in New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

RICK PITINO EXPECTS 'LETHAL' UCONN TO REPEAT AMID CONTINUED MARCH MADNESS DOMINANCE

McCain says he's continued to paint his nails because he's played well in games they had color.

"I'm not crazy superstitious, but I thought it looked nice. I thought it helped me play better," he said. "So far, it's worked."

Jared McCain warming up

Jared McCain of the Duke Blue Devils warms up prior to a game against the James Madison Dukes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Barclays Center March 24, 2024, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duke, a No. 4 seed, defeated No. 1 Houston, 54-51, in the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils will face ACC rival N.C. State for a trip to the Final Four.

The Wolfpack are on a miraculous run, winning the ACC tournament as a No. 10 seed by winning five games in five days. That run clinched them a No. 11 seed in March Madness, and they have won all three games so far in the NCAA Tournament.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.