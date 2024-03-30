Duke star Jared McCain dismisses nail-painting criticism, announces NIL deal with beauty brand

The Duke Blue Devils are in the Elite Eight, and Jared McCain has played a huge role.

In the Round of 32, he went 8-for-11 from 3-point range en route to a 30-point performance. It was a record for most threes by a Blue Devil in tournament history.

During the Blue Devils' run, he scored an NIL deal.

Basketball fans have noticed McCain paints his nails, which have been painted Duke blue and white for the tournament.

His fashion statement led to McCain signing a deal with beauty brand Sally Hansen.

McCain announced the deal in a recent TikTok post while painting his nails, calling it "self-care time."

"I'm sorry if that offends any of you guys," he said.

"There's really no crazy reason to it. It helps me not bite my nails. I went to a salon one time, and I decided to pick out a color. And I thought it looked nice.

"I know a lot of people disagree. You don't like it. But I'm just gonna be myself and do what I think looks nice."

McCain says he's continued to paint his nails because he's played well in games they had color.

"I'm not crazy superstitious, but I thought it looked nice. I thought it helped me play better," he said. "So far, it's worked."

Duke, a No. 4 seed, defeated No. 1 Houston, 54-51, in the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils will face ACC rival N.C. State for a trip to the Final Four.

The Wolfpack are on a miraculous run, winning the ACC tournament as a No. 10 seed by winning five games in five days. That run clinched them a No. 11 seed in March Madness, and they have won all three games so far in the NCAA Tournament.

