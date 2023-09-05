Expand / Collapse search
Duke Blue Devils

Duke professor denies Riley Leonard's homework extension request after upset win over Clemson: 'No way man'

Duke snapped a losing steak to top-10 opponents that dated back to 1989

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
The Duke Blue Devils were the underdogs heading into Monday's matchup against the Clemson Tigers

However, Duke managed to pull off a 28-7 upset over Clemson, thanks in large part to a strong performance from quarterback Riley Leonard. The Duke quarterback had a home assignment that was due at midnight on Tuesday, which prompted Riley to ask for an extension.

"Professor Taylor, if you’re seeing this, please let me turn in my homework late because it was due tonight. I think at 12," Leonard pleaded during a post-game on field interview.

Riley Leonard looks to pass during a game

Riley Leonard, #13 of the Duke Blue Devils, drops back to pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sept. 4, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Leonard was likely hoping his professor would take the football program's first win over a top-10 team in 34 years into consideration. The victory not only marked a significant moment for Duke, but it was also a night game and ended late.

Leonard’s professor issued a response on Tuesday informing the quarterback that some of his teammates made preparations to tackle the assignment.

Riley Leonard runs against Clemson

Nate Wiggins, #2 of the Clemson Tigers, attempts to tackle Riley Leonard, #13 of the Duke Blue Devils, as he runs the ball during a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina on Sept. 4, 2023. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Hey Riley, great game last night, man it was so exciting. Congratulations to you and all your teammates," Professor Taylor said. "You know Wesley Williams and the other lineman who are in the class, they said they prepared ahead and did it ahead of time.

"So why didn't the quarterback? No way man. No extension."

Duke entered Monday's game with a 10 game losing streak to opponents ranked in the top 10. Leonard threw for 175 yards and did not throw an interception in the game against Clemson.

He also racked up 98 rushing yards on eight carries.

Riley Leonard vs Clemson

Duke's Riley Leonard, #13, looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Durham, North Carolina, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Fans celebrated the victory by rushing the field, but it seems the big win was not enough to sway Professor Taylor.

Leonard will have the chance of earning another passing grade on the football field when Duke hosts Lafayette on Saturday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.