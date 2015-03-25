Ducks shoot for club record in home test vs. Sharks

After having one winning streak halted over the weekend, the Anaheim Ducks will look to extend another one on Monday night against the San Jose Sharks.

The Ducks shoot for a club-record 12th straight home victory as they return from a three-game road trip to take on the Sharks.

Anaheim has not lost as the hosting club since dropping its home opener on Jan. 25 to the Vancouver Canucks. The 11 victories at the Honda Center since match the club mark first set from Dec. 8, 2009-Feb. 10, 2010.

Following a 4-2 win over the visiting Blues on March 10, the Ducks picked up road wins in Minnesota and Dallas before falling 2-1 in overtime at St. Louis on Saturday.

Saku Koivu had a goal, the 798th point of his career, and Jonas Hiller made 19 saves before getting beaten 45 seconds into overtime. Though the Ducks had a five-game winning streak end, they still have recorded a point in 10 straight (7-0-3).

"It didn't go our way tonight," Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau admitted. "You'd like to get 96 points in a 48-game season, but sometimes it doesn't happen."

The Ducks will begin a five-game homestand without forward Corey Perry, who will serve the third contest of his four-game suspension on Monday night for an illegal hit versus the Wild. He will also miss Wednesday's big showdown with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Anaheim's current home winning streak includes a 2-1 victory over the Sharks on Feb. 4. The Ducks have won two straight and six of the past eight at home in this series and are 7-1-1 in the previous nine meetings overall.

The Sharks will look to reverse that trend and avoid a sixth loss in seven games on Monday night. They failed to sweep a home-and-home set with the Los Angeles Kings, falling on the road 5-2 on Saturday.

Patrick Marleau and Matt Irwin each had a goal for the Sharks, who had beaten the Kings 4-3 at home on Thursday. On Saturday, they lost the opener of a five-game road trip and suffered a fourth straight loss as the guest.

Antti Niemi gave up four goals on 18 shots and was lifted halfway through the second period. Alex Stalock gave up a goal on six shots in relief.

"It was frustrating tonight, we had chances and we didn't score," said Marleau. "We didn't play well and need to be more consistent if we want to make the playoffs."

Marleau's goal was his 14th of the season, but nine of those came during the Sharks' first five games of the season.

Brent Burns, meanwhile, had two assists versus the Kings on Saturday and has logged five points in three games since returning from injured reserve and moving from defense to forward.