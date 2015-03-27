Ducks score on first 2 shots, hold off Columbus

Teemu Selanne had a goal and an assist, and All-Star goalie Jonas Hiller made 35 saves for his NHL-best 25th win as the surging Anaheim Ducks held on to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 Tuesday night in the last game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Cam Fowler and Jason Blake also scored, and Lubomir Visnovsky and Saku Koivu each added two assists for Anaheim, which has won 10 of 13.

Derick Brassard had a goal and an assist and Rick Nash also scored for the Blue Jackets, who entered on a five-game point streak but couldn't come back from a two-goal deficit for a third straight game.

Grant Clitsome added two assists and Steve Mason made 19 saves for Columbus.

With the Ducks leading 2-1 in the third period, Blake, an 11-year veteran playing in his 800th career game, stepped from behind the net and flicked a backhand shot over Mason's far shoulder. His 10th goal of the season gave Anaheim its second two-goal lead at 4:38.

Brassard countered for Columbus 5 minutes later, putting home a rebound after a faceooff win for his 12th.

Hiller shut the door down the stretch.

An early 5-minute boarding penalty on Columbus' Derek Dorsett for slamming All-Star Corey Perry face-first into the glass led to a quick 2-0 lead for the Ducks, who own the league's second-best power play.

Selanne, cutting toward the crease, converted a slick backhand pass from Bobby Ryan on a rush for his 15th goal at 4:12 of the first.

Fowler, a rookie, followed 61 seconds later with his fifth on a heavy shot from the left point.

Late in the period, Columbus pulled within one on the man advantage.

Clitsome kept the puck in the zone at the blue line before Nash scored on a wrist shot from the hash marks for his 23rd at 17:42.

The teams skated to a scoreless second period, firing 12 shots apiece. Both goalies made superb saves and there were several near misses.

Early in the period, Visnovsky cleared the puck from the goal mouth as it slid toward the net following Jakub Voracek's shot. Later, Columbus coughed up the puck in its zone and Perry clanged an open shot off the post.

NOTES: Selanne, one shy of becoming the sixth player in league history with 100 game-winning goals, has 35 points in 32 games against Columbus. ... Clitsome has been on the ice for six of Columbus' seven power-play goals since he was recalled Jan. 9 to run the point. ... Nash has an eight-game points steak (five goals, six assists). ... Anaheim wrapped up a 3-1-0 road trip. ... Columbus scored multiple power-play goals (2 for 5) for the first time this season. ... The Ducks are 19-0-2 when leading after two periods.

