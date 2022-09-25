Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons
Drone delays Seahawks-Falcons game in 4th quarter

The game was delayed for about 8 minutes

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was briefly delayed in the fourth quarter because of a drone appearing over Lumen Field.

Both Falcons and Seahawks players were told to go to the sidelines as the drone issue got figured out. At the time, Atlanta was leading, 27-23, with 6:42 remaining in the game.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, center right, looks on as players are asked to vacate the field as part of a security timeout during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In all, the game was delayed for more than eight minutes.

A drone incident also plagued the end of Washington and Stanford in Saturday night’s Pac-12 college football matchup. The drone delayed that game as well. FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale explained that the drone was from the University of Washington’s athletic department and that it went rogue after losing connection.

It’s unclear whose drone was at Lumen Field in Seattle. Hale said the NFL and the Seahawks will be trying to find out whose device it was.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, right, looks on as players are asked to vacate the field as part of a security timeout during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Atlanta got the offense going again, but the drive ended with a Marcus Mariota fumble on a read-option play.

The Falcons took the lead in the third quarter when Mariota threw a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Drake London. It was London’s first touchdown catch of his pro career.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota runs with the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Atlanta was looking for its first win of the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.