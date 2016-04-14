Drew Rosenhaus ends deal with Johnny Manziel, wants QB to get help

Johnny Manziel will need to seek new representation as his current agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has informed the former Cleveland Browns QB that he will no longer be his agent.

Rosenhaus, who said he has never terminated a contract with a player during his 27-year career as an NFL agent, is hoping his decision will push Manziel to seek "the treatment I believe he needs."

"I have terminated the standard representation with Johnny Manziel in the hopes of helping him get the treatment I believe he needs," Rosenhaus said. "I have informed him that if he takes the immediate steps I have outlined for him that I will rescind the termination and continue to represent him. Otherwise the termination will become permanent. There is a five-day window for me to rescind the termination. I'm hoping he takes the necessary steps to get his life back on track."

Rosenhaus later appears on SiriusXM NFL Radio and told FOX Sports' Alex Marvez that it's a "life-and-death situation."

"If he doesn't follow my advice and get help then I have to stand down," Rosenhaus said. "I'm very concerned about him, very concerned."

ESPN first reported the story.

This is the second time Manziel has been dropped by his agent. In February, Erik Burkhardt, also severed ties with Manziel in the hopes he would seek help.

"Though I will remain a friend and Johnny supporter, and he knows I have worked tirelessly to arrange a number of professional options for him to continue to pursue, it has become painfully obvious that his future rests solely in his own hands," Burkhardt said at that time in a statement.

Manziel was cut earlier this offseason after being taken with the 22nd-overall pick in 2014. He has been seen on multiple occasions at nightclubs since being waived. He claimed earlier this month that's he's not drinking, just hanging out with his friends.

"The LA party scene is alright," Manziel told TMZ Sports. "I'm not really partying, though. I'm just out with some buddies. No drinking. Hanging with the boys, man. Staying on track. I'm out at the spots. I'm eating good food. Not doing anything crazy though, being smart."

According to the ESPN report, Rosenhaus agreed to represent Manziel only if he would enter a treatment facility, something the free-agent quarterback has not done this offseason.

Manziel entered rehab after his rookie season, spending 10 weeks in a treatment facility. The NFL is investigating if Manziel violated the personal conduct policy after his former girlfriend alleged that he assaulted her. The case was sent to a Dallas grand jury, which will consider whether to charge Manziel.