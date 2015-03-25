Doumit delivers in 9th as Twins edge M's

Ryan Doumit delivered a game-winning two- run triple off Seattle closer Tom Wilhelmsen in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins got past the Mariners, 5-4, to knot this three-game series at a game apiece.

With Seattle leading 4-2, Wilhelmsen (0-1) took over in the ninth and walked the bases loaded before Josh Willingham brought the Twins within a run with a sacrifice fly to deep left field. Doumit then came up to bat and smacked a liner to right-center field, plating the decisive runs.

"I was looking for one spot and a pitch I could drive, and I got it," Doumit said of the hit.

Doumit had three hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle for Minnesota, which won for a fifth time in six games.

Caleb Thielbar (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first-career win.

Jason Bay homered twice for Seattle, which had won four of six coming in.

Bay and Kyle Seager hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, providing Aaron Harang with some early run support. Bay took Twins starter Kevin Correia deep to left field while Seager lined a 1-0 offering into the stands in right.

The Twins broke through in the bottom of the second despite not registering a hit. Chris Parmelee walked and advanced to second on a Brendan Ryan fielding error. Parmelee reached third when Brian Dozier flied out to center and scored one batter later when Aaron Hicks grounded to Harang, whose throw home went over the head of Doumit. Harang fanned Pedro Florimon and Eduardo Escobar to avoid further trouble.

Minnesota threatened again with consecutive singles and no outs in the fourth, but Dozier's sacrifice bunt attempt was unsuccessful for the first out. Hicks then popped to center, and Florimon went down swinging.

Dozier knotted the score in the home half of the sixth when he smacked a sharp grounder past a diving Ryan at shortstop, plating Doumit, but Seattle responded and regained the lead with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Bay went deep for the second time off Correia, who then let Seager reach on a single, prompting Minnesota to go to its bullpen. Brian Duensing took the hill but was unable to weather the storm, giving up singles to Kendrys Morales and Raul Ibanez. Seager scored to give the visitors a 4-2 edge.

Game Notes

Harang surrendered just two runs -- one earned -- on four hits in six innings ... Correia was charged with all four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings ... The Twins hit just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.