Double trouble: Bob, Mike move 2 wins away from the 'Bryan Slam'

The Bryan brothers kept alive their quest for a fourth straight Grand Slam tournament title by winning all three tiebreakers in a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) victory over Mahesh Bhupathi and Julian Knowle to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals.

With 18-time major golf champion Jack Nicklaus in the crowd Tuesday, Bob and Mike Bryan moved a step closer to increasing their record Grand Slam haul to 15.

The Americans thought their match was over — they were headed to the net to shake hands — when Bhupathi's second serve on match point barely nicked the line while trailing 5-4, 30-40 in the third. There was no 'out' call, however, and Bhupathi went on to save serve. The teams traded games before heading to the third-set tiebreaker.