Dortmund's Subotic facing six weeks out

Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic is set to miss the next six weeks after sustaining a torn calf muscle in training.

Dortmund spent the weekend training in Spain, but Subotic had to leave the session early with tests confirming the extent of the injury.

The Serbia international has started 15 of the club's 17 games in the Bundesliga, netting two goals, but his absence will leave a void in the center of Dortmund's back line.

At the midway point of the season Dortmund sits in third place and will resume its campaign at home against Werder Bremen on Jan. 19.