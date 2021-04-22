Donovan McNabb says Black quarterbacks are evaluated differently during NFL Draft process

Donovan McNabb is arguably the greatest quarterback in Philadelphia Eagles history, and he’s one of the best Black signal-callers to ever play in the NFL. The six-time Pro Bowler made an appearance on the "Behind the Mask" podcast and discussed how he believes experts analyze quarterbacks.

McNabb has a lot of questions about how they assess the position.

"The question they always wanna bring up is, does he love the game? You know, is it something that’s a passion for him?" McNabb said, describing how he believes Black quarterbacks are evaluated. "Is he the first guy in the building and the last to leave? When, really, they’re kind of directing that toward us as Black quarterbacks."

McNabb continued saying, "you don’t ever hear that [about] any White quarterbacks."

"They usually say, well, he's a cerebral guy, he processes information, he loves the game, he's a grinder, you know. It's always this reflection and [analysis] of White quarterbacks," McNabb said.

He added that when it comes to Black quarterbacks the questions are, "Does he throw receivers open? Is he a guy that can go from one read to the next? Can he pick up an offense?"

The 2021 NFL Draft is one week away, and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After Lawrence is anybody’s guess as to who will be drafted next.

McNabb believes experts have been critical of Ohio State’s Justin Fields because the Buckeyes haven’t produced many great quarterbacks who have transitioned well to the NFL level. However, he says it’s a double standard because Alabama and BYU don’t have the best track records at the position, but Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are getting more hype than Fields.

"He's playing in Ohio State with Coach [Ryan] Day, who's supposed to be one of the quarterback whisperers and offensive gurus, and you're trying to say that he [Fields] doesn't process information in his offense?" McNabb said. "I understand that you want to reflect back on the quarterbacks that have been playing at Ohio State, but if that's the case, how many quarterbacks [have] done that much or done anything from Alabama? How many quarterbacks besides Steve Young and maybe Jim McMahon have done anything from BYU?"

If the New York Jets take Wilson No. 2 overall, the 49ers will have to decide between Fields and Jones at the No. 3 pick. It will be interesting to see how the first round of the draft shakes out next Thursday.