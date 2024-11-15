Donna Kelce says Taylor Swift might be too 'busy' to join in on family Thanksgiving plans

Donna Kelce will not be putting out an extra place setting at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year after revealing that Taylor Swift likely would not be joining the Kelce family for the holiday as she continues on with her "Eras Tour."

The mom of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about her plans for Thanksgiving during an appearance on "Today" Thursday, adding that she did not expect to see the "busy" international pop star.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t think so," Donna responded. "She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

Donna said the family does not have set dinner plans for Thanksgiving, as Travis prepares to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday.

"I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving," she said with a smile. "You know, football is always the holidays. Football’s family."

TRAVIS KELCE MAKES CHIEFS HISTORY WITH TAYLOR SWIFT IN ATTENDANCE DURING WILD WIN VS BRONCOS

The Chiefs are the only remaining team undefeated this season, and their biggest challenge yet will be Sunday afternoon’s matchup against their AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills. It is unclear if Swift will be in attendance as she wraps up the final few tour dates in Canada.

She has a show at Rogers Centre in Toronto the day before, but none are scheduled for the week of Thanksgiving. Her next appearance, after a Nov. 23 show in Toronto, will be a Dec. 6 concert in Vancouver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift was in attendance for the Chiefs’ last game against the Denver Broncos, where Kelce recorded his 76th career touchdown, tying legendary Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving touchdowns in team history.