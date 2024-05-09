Donna Kelce opens up about divorce and why she and ex-husband Ed decided to wait

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, says she and ex-husband Ed Kelce made the joint decision to stay together while their sons were "in the house."

In a recent podcast appearance with Martha Stewart, Donna opened up about her divorce and their decision not to split until the famous NFL sibling duo was no longer living at home in Ohio.

"It was after the kids were out of college," she said on Wednesday’s episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast." "Ed and I, we worked together as a team.

"It’s very, very difficult to raise children on your own," she continued. "And with as active as they were, how do you do that on your own? So, we decided that we would be married throughout the entire time that the kids were in the house, and that’s the way it worked out."

In the Prime Video documentary "Kelce," Ed echoed that sentiment.

"If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support," Ed said, via the New York Post .

On a previous episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Donna said she and Ed met at a bar in Ohio when she was on her way to a date with someone else.

"I was supposed to go out with a guy that night. We were supposed to go to a play, and I never made it. Your dad and I talked forever," she recalled in the podcast, via People Magazine.

Donna, wearing her famous split jersey, captivated football fans during the lead-up to the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Kelce brothers faced one another.

Jason Kelce retired earlier this year after 13 seasons with the Eagles. Travis Kelce, fresh off winning his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs, recently agreed to a new two-year deal worth $34.25 million.