Don Mattingly's son crashed car while drunk, attempted to sell it: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of New York Yankees icon and current Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is accused of crashing his vehicle in Indiana while drunk before attempting to sell it, according to multiple reports.

Jordon Mattingly, 30, was arrested Monday in Evansville, about 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis after police said he crashed his vehicle into a median on Lloyd Expressway while intoxicated, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. He then drove the damaged silver Honda to a local dealership, where he tried to sell it.

Mattingly allegedly blew a .291 when Evansville police officers conducted a breathalyzer test on him Monday night, which was about 3.5 times over the legal alcohol limit, an arrest affidavit stated.

At least five 911 calls were made about the driver of the Honda on Memorial Day, with one witness saying the vehicle hit the center median at 70 mph before returning to the road.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Soon after, another witness said they saw Mattingly entering a Honda dealership, where he was described as "super drunk," according to the affidavit.

One person who followed Mattingly into the D-Patrick Honda Dealership heard him tell sales staff that he wanted to "sell this piece of crap," FOX 59 reported. Police arrived to find the vehicle missing a front tire.

Mattingly, who suffered minor injuries, told officers he was at the dealership to sell his car and buy a new one. He claimed he only had "one drink," the affidavit stated.

Mattingly told authorities the damage to his vehicle was the result of him hitting a pothole a couple of days earlier.

ANGELS' PITCHER NOAH SYNDERGAARD HIT HARD IN RETURN TO NEW YORK, YANKEES WIN SERIES OPENER

After police told him the result of his breathalyzer test, Mattingly later admitted to drinking "a lot" but claimed he never crashed his car while en route to the dealership.

Police searched the car and found an open can of Four Loko, as well as several other unopened cans, FOX 59 reported.

He was charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, one count of public drunkenness, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

His father, Don Mattingly has been the head coach of the Marlins since 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Don Mattingly, a six-time All-Star, spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Yankees, earning 2,153 hits, 222 home runs, and 1,099 RBIs.