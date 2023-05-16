Domingo German ejected for using foreign substance during start vs. Blue Jays

New York Yankees starter Domingo German was ejected from his start on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays after umpiring found him using a foreign substance.

German was perfect through three innings, but as he was heading back out to the mound for the bottom of the fourth inning, all four umpires stopped him to check his hands and glove for a sticky substance.

They clearly didn't like what they found, as German was sent back into the dugout and ejected from the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

German was previously checked for foreign substances during his Jackie Robinson Day start on April 15, when the umpire who checked him gave him a warning and the opportunity to wash his hands clean of whatever sticky substance he felt on his hands. It caused an uproar with Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli because warnings are not supposed to be issued.

But German had a mark on him since that start and now, with the very same umpiring crew from that start, they didn't like what they felt.

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer is currently serving a 10-game suspension for use of a foreign substance, which German could get now.

YANKEES' AARON JUDGE, AARON BOONE DISMISS CHEATING CLAIMS AFTER UPROAR

However, Scherzer vehemently defended himself, saying that it was a mixture of sweat and rosin that was causing his hand to feel sticky. He even washed his hands in front of an MLB official, and it was still deemed that his hand was too sticky.

This ejection comes as Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was suspected of cheating during the team's Monday night win in Toronto.

The Blue Jays' broadcast picked up on Judge darting his eyes to his right during an at-bat, which eventually resulted in a mammoth 462-foot homer in the top of the eighth inning.

Judge said after the game that he was hearing chirping from his dugout, as manager Aaron Boone was tossed earlier in his at-bat for arguing balls and strikes. He said that he heard teammates continuing to bark at the home plate umpire, which is why he was looking that way.

Judge, again, was addressed about the allegations to which he was a bit more annoyed pre-game on Tuesday.

"I don’t see why it’s a story to be honest," he told the New York Daily News.

"If their broadcasters want to make a deal about it, they can say anything they want," he continued, adding that he had "choice words" for what Schulman and Martinez said but opted not to mention them.

BLUE JAYS BROADCASTERS PICK UP ON AARON JUDGE'S ODD LOOK TOWARD DUGOUT MOMENTS BEFORE MAMMOTH HOME RUN

The Blue Jays’ coaching staff has taken issue to where the first and third base coaches for the Yankees have been standing along the foul lines, which insinuates that Judge was looking at first base coach Travis Chapman for tipped pitches, which ESPN reported could have been the case in that at-bat.

That boiled over into Tuesday’s outing as well, with manager John Schneider argued that third base coach Luis Rojas was too far away from the coach’s box. Umpires ended up getting involved and Schneider was seen saying, "Shut up fat boy," to someone in the Yankees’ dugout.

There’s still two games to play in this series, so this could very well continue to be a theme at Rogers Centre this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees were fined $100,000 for violating sign-stealing rules during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, which included using the dugout phone and replay room to relay signs.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.