Dolphins' Zach Sieler performs Trump dance after big play vs Patriots

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler is the latest NFL player to perform President-elect Donald Trump’s famous dance move after he made a big play against the New England Patriots.

Sieler helped thwart a Patriots drive in the third quarter with the team already up big. He did the celebration with teammates Calais Campbell and Emmanuel Ogbah looking on.

Miami won the game 34-15 to improve to 5-6 on the season and with their playoff hopes still intact. Sieler had four tackles in the game, including two sacks and one tackle for a loss.

Even Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was impressed with the defensive tackle.

"Up early thinking about how good Zach sieler is," Hill wrote on X early Monday.

Sieler is the latest NFL player to perform the Trump dance move. He followed Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Brock Bowers and Nick Bosa to do it in the NFL.

UFC star Jon Jones, soccer star Christian Pulisic and LPGA Tour star Charley Hull have also done the move as well.

The NFL confirmed to Fox News Digital last week that the league had "no issue" with it, and players would not be fined for doing the celebration.

Former soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard slammed Pulisic for doing the Trump dance and for "glorifying" him. However, Howard has been one of the few criticizing athletes, in any sport, for doing the Trump dance.

NFL great Brian Urlacher shared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" why he thought players were doing the dance now.

"People were scared for a while. You don’t want people to talk bad about you, how we’ve been talked about the last four years if you’re a Donald Trump supporter," Urlacher said.

"I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he under polls always. … I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years."