Dolphins' Will Fuller out with personal issue, no timetable on return

Miami Dolphins wideout Will Fuller sat out the team’s season opener to complete a suspension that he received last year due to a failed drug test. The former Notre Dame star was set to return this week, but he’s away from the team because of a personal issue, and there is currently no timetable on when he will return.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made the announcement on Friday.

Fuller, who was expected to make his debut against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, didn’t practice on Friday, a day after he left the team’s practice facility.

"One day at a time," Flores told reporters during a press conference. "He has my support. Things happen. When they happen, they're not part of normal every day, it's a surprise from that standpoint. He's dealing with it. We'll support him."

Fuller signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins during free agency. Last season, he hauled in 53 receptions, 879 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 11 games, which were all career-highs.

As of Friday, the Dolphins are expected to keep Fuller on the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins enter Sunday’s game against the Bills with a 1-0 record, after they defeated the New England Patriots to start the season.