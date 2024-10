Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday addressed the videos showing his emotional moment during Monday night's game.

In the second half, cameras caught an animated Hill patrolling the sideline as the Dolphins trailed the Tennessee Titans by double digits. At one point, Hill appeared to yell while he was in the vicinity of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

While the context of what Hill was saying remains unclear, the eight-time Pro Bowl receiver dismissed any idea that he was frustrated during the moment in question.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm in a good spot in my life. I wouldn't refer to it as shouting, that's just me just motivating my teammates." Hill told reporters on Friday.

Hill said Wednesday that he does not have any hard feelings toward anyone.

"I was simply telling 25 [Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright] that we need more of that because he had a great run there towards the end of the game … that's just me, just motivating my teammates. There's no ill will … my teammates know me, I'll never break down, and I'll never call nobody out in that moment. If I got a problem with somebody, I'll pull them to the side, and I'll tell [them] what's going on. That's the man that my parents raised me [to be]."

Even if Hill was not actually frustrated on Monday, it would be understandable if he reached a boiling point given the recent rough couple of weeks the Dolphins' offense has endured.

DOLPHINS STICK WITH QB TYLER HUNTLEY AS OFFENSE STRUGGLES WITHOUT TUA TAGOVAILOA

During a Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. Hill has not caught a touchdown pass since Tagovailoa went to the sideline.

Hill, who led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards last season, finished Monday's game with 23 yards.

McDaniel said he understood why Hill was "visibly upset" on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would expect him to be visibly upset at somebody," McDaniel said after the Dolphins' 31-12 loss. "A lot of times guys can be yelling at … He’s a leader, and he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn’t that. Within the locker room, there’s a lot of guys challenging each other, and we get an opportunity to see what we’re made of for sure."

The Dolphins will try and get back on the winning track on Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.